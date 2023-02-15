RB Leipzig RBL
Manchester City MNC
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
27
-
Riyad Mahrez Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-2-3-1
- Blaswich
- Halstenberg
- Gvardiol
- Orbán
- Klostermann
- Schlager
- Laimer
- Werner
- Forsberg
- Szoboszlai
- Silva
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 André Silva
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
44 Kevin Kampl
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 David Raum
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Ørjan Nyland
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
3-2-4-1
- Ederson
- Aké
- Dias
- Akanji
- Rodri
- Silva
- Grealish
- Gündogan
- Mahrez
- Walker
- Haaland
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez 27'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
82 Rico Lewis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
|
21 Sergio Gómez
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
62 Shea Charles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Scott Carson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Red Bull Arena
-
,
-
Leipzig
-
REFEREE: Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, RB Leipzig 0, Manchester City 1.
|45'+2'
|Attempt saved. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emil Forsberg.
|44'
|Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
RBL
MNC
Possession
26% 74%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (1)
7 (2)
|RBL
|MNC
|6
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
