  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 28
    • Braian Cufré Yellow Card
  • 34
    • Walker Zimmerman Goal
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Nashville SC 1, New York City FC 0.
  • 58
    • Jacob Shaffelburg Yellow Card
  • 62
    • Talles Magno Yellow Card
  • 70
    • On: Kevin O'Toole|Off: Braian Cufré
  • 72
    • On: Alex Muyl|Off: Fafà Picault
  • 74
    • Thiago Yellow Card
  • 75
    • On: Hany Mukhtar|Off: Randall Leal
  • 80
    • Jacob Shaffelburg Goal
  • 82
    • On: Mitja Ilenic|Off: Tayvon Gray
  • 82
    • On: Ethan Zubak|Off: Teal Bunbury
  • 83
    • On: Luke Haakenson|Off: Jacob Shaffelburg
  • 90+3
    • Maxime Chanot Yellow Card
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Nashville SC 2, New York City FC 0.
Nashville SC Logo Nashville SC NSH New York City FC NYC New York City FC Logo
NSH
4-2-3-1
NYC
4-2-3-1
NSH
4-2-3-1
  • 1Willis
  • 2Lovitz
  • 5Maher
  • 25Zimmerman
  • 18Moore
  • 20Godoy
  • 54Davis
  • 14Shaffelburg
    On: Luke Haakenson | Off: Jacob Shaffelburg
  • 8Leal
    On: Hany Mukhtar | Off: Randall Leal
  • 7Picault
    On: Alex Muyl | Off: Fafà Picault
  • 12Bunbury
    On: Ethan Zubak | Off: Teal Bunbury
No. Name
1 Joe Willis
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jack Maher
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Walker Zimmerman  34'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Daniel Lovitz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Shaq Moore
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Randall Leal
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
75' 10  Hany Mukhtar
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Aníbal Godoy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
54 Sean Davis
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Teal Bunbury
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
82' 11  Ethan Zubak
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Jacob Shaffelburg  58' 80'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
83' 26  Luke Haakenson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Fafà Picault
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
72' 19  Alex Muyl
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
27 Brian Anunga
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Taylor Washington
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Dax McCarty
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Elliot Panicco
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Josh Bauer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: GEODIS Park
  • ,
  • Nashville
  • REFEREE: Armando Villarreal

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Nashville SC 2, New York City FC 0.
90'+8' Second Half ends, Nashville SC 2, New York City FC 0.
90'+7' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Match Stats

NSH
NYC

Possession

38% 62%

Shots (on Goal)

9 (4)
9 (2)
NSH NYC
14 Fouls 13
1 Yellow Cards 4
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
8 Corner Kicks 3
2 Saves 2
Data is currently unavailable.