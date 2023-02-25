Nashville beats NYCFC in MLS season opener
Walker Zimmerman scored in the first half and Jacob Shaffelburg added a goal in the second as Nashville SC won 2-0 over visiting New York City FC on
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
25 Walker Zimmerman 34'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
18 Shaq Moore
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
75' 10 Hany Mukhtar
Goals 0
|
20 Aníbal Godoy
Goals 0
|
54 Sean Davis
Goals 0
|
12 Teal Bunbury
Goals 0
82' 11 Ethan Zubak
Goals 0
|
14 Jacob Shaffelburg 58' 80'
Goals 1
83' 26 Luke Haakenson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
72' 19 Alex Muyl
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
27 Brian Anunga
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
22 Josh Bauer
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
4 Maxime Chanot 90'+3'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Braian Cufré 28'
Goals 0
70' 22 Kevin O'Toole
Goals 0
|
24 Tayvon Gray
Goals 0
82' 35 Mitja Ilenic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
55 Keaton Parks
Goals 0
|
80 Justin Haak
Goals 0
|
43 Talles Magno 62'
Goals 0
|
8 Thiago 74'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
93 Tony Alfaro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Nashville SC 2, New York City FC 0.
|90'+8'
|Second Half ends, Nashville SC 2, New York City FC 0.
|90'+7'
|Delay over. They are ready to continue.
|NSH
|NYC
|14
|Fouls
|13
|1
|Yellow Cards
|4
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|8
|Corner Kicks
|3
|2
|Saves
|2
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Nashville SC
|1
|+2
|3
|2
|Atlanta United FC
|0
|0
|0
|3
|CF Montréal
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Charlotte FC
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Chicago Fire FC
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Columbus Crew
|0
|0
|0
|7
|D.C. United
|0
|0
|0
|8
|FC Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|0
|0
|10
|New England Revolution
|0
|0
|0
|11
|New York Red Bulls
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Orlando City SC
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Philadelphia Union
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Toronto FC
|0
|0
|0
|15
|New York City FC
|1
|-2
|0
