2023 Major League Soccer, Regular Season
6-3-14
0
11-5-9
0
Match Formations
- Callender1
- Alba18
- Miller31
- Avilés6
- Yedlin2
- Arroyo3
- Busquets5
- Gómez8
- Taylor16
- Martínez17
- Messi10
Game Information
DRV PNK Stadium
7:30 PM, August 30, 2023
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA
- Referees:
- Chris Penso
Match Timeline
- KO
- 45+1
- 45+2
- HT
Match Commentary
45'
Second Half begins Inter Miami CF 0, Nashville SC 0.
45'+4'
First Half ends, Inter Miami CF 0, Nashville SC 0.
45'+2'
Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF) is shown the yellow card.
MLS Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|FC Cincinnati
|25
|16
|6
|3
|+14
|54
|Philadelphia Union
|24
|13
|4
|7
|+15
|43
|New England Revolution
|24
|12
|7
|5
|+13
|43
|Orlando City SC
|25
|12
|7
|6
|+9
|43
|Columbus Crew
|25
|12
|6
|7
|+17
|42
|Atlanta United FC
|26
|11
|8
|7
|+9
|41
|Nashville SC
|25
|11
|5
|9
|+5
|38
|CF Montréal
|25
|11
|2
|12
|-8
|35
|Chicago Fire FC
|25
|8
|8
|9
|-5
|32
|D.C. United
|26
|8
|6
|12
|-5
|30
|New York Red Bulls
|25
|7
|8
|10
|-5
|29
|Charlotte FC
|24
|7
|8
|9
|-9
|29
|New York City FC
|26
|5
|11
|10
|-10
|26
|Inter Miami CF
|23
|6
|3
|14
|-12
|21
|Toronto FC
|26
|3
|10
|13
|-18
|19
MLS News
The Messi Tour: Miami road show is a celebration of soccer
The tickets may be exorbitant on the secondary market, but Inter Miami's away games are a cultural phenomenon that has to be seen to be believed.
Martino ahead of game vs. Nashville: If there are no issues, Messi will start
Tata Martino talks to the press about Lionel Messi's availability for Inter Miami's clash vs. Nashville, and how the team is built around the Argentinian.