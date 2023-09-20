2023 Major League Soccer, Regular Season
8-4-15
1
4-10-14
0
- Facundo Farías (45'+3')
Match Formations
- Callender1
- Alba18
- Miller31
- Kryvtsov27
- Avilés6
- Yedlin2
- Farías11
- Busquets5
- Ruiz41
- Martínez17
- Messi10
Game Information
DRV PNK Stadium
7:30 PM, September 20, 2023
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA
- Referees:
- Drew Fischer
Match Timeline
- KO
- 12
- 26
- 34
- 37
- 45+3
Match Commentary
45'+7'
Sigurd Rosted (Toronto FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+7'
Foul by DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF).
45'+5'
Offside, Toronto FC. Lorenzo Insigne tries a through ball, but Federico Bernardeschi is caught offside.
MLS Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|FC Cincinnati
|28
|17
|7
|4
|+14
|58
|Orlando City SC
|28
|14
|8
|6
|+11
|50
|New England Revolution
|28
|13
|9
|6
|+13
|48
|Philadelphia Union
|27
|14
|5
|8
|+16
|47
|Columbus Crew
|28
|13
|6
|9
|+16
|45
|Atlanta United FC
|29
|12
|9
|8
|+11
|45
|Nashville SC
|27
|11
|7
|9
|+5
|40
|CF Montréal
|28
|11
|3
|14
|-12
|36
|D.C. United
|29
|9
|8
|12
|-1
|35
|Chicago Fire FC
|28
|8
|9
|11
|-10
|33
|Charlotte FC
|27
|7
|11
|9
|-9
|32
|New York City FC
|29
|6
|13
|10
|-8
|31
|New York Red Bulls
|28
|7
|9
|12
|-9
|30
|Inter Miami CF
|27
|8
|4
|15
|-12
|28
|Toronto FC
|28
|4
|10
|14
|-17
|22
Lionel Messi gets Inter Miami start against Toronto FC
After missing his first game for Inter Miami since his arrival, Lionel Messi is expected to play on Wednesday against Toronto FC, sources told ESPN.
Earthquakes look to make MLS history in Portland
The San Jose Earthquakes have had some success on the road against Cascadia teams this season.