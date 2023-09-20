Match Timeline

Inter Miami CF
Toronto FC
  • KO
  • 12
  • 26
  • 34
  • 37
  • 45+3

Match Commentary

45'+7'
Sigurd Rosted (Toronto FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+7'
Foul by DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF).
45'+5'
Offside, Toronto FC. Lorenzo Insigne tries a through ball, but Federico Bernardeschi is caught offside.
Match Stats
MIATOR
POSSESSION
53.3%
46.753.3
46.7%
Shots on Goal
2
1
Shot Attempts
6
4
Yellow Cards
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
1
Saves
1
1