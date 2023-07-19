2023 Major League Soccer, All-Star Game
- Gabriel Jesus (5')
- Leandro Trossard (23')
Match Formations
- Bürki1
- Barreal31
- Zimmerman25
- Glesnes3
- Hollingshead24
- Mukhtar10
- Martínez8
- Puig6
- Acosta11
- Benteke20
- Bouanga99
Game Information
Audi Field
8:30 PM, July 19, 2023
Washington, District of Columbia, USA
- Referees:
- Ted Unkel
Match Timeline
- KO
- 5
- 12
- 18
- 21
- 23
- 33
- 34
Match Commentary
42'
Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
39'
Delay in match because of an injury Fábio Vieira (Arsenal).
Match Stats
|MLS
|ARS
|9
|Fouls
|3
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
MLS
Possession
ARS
42%
58%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (0)
4 (2)
MLS News
MLS vs. Liga MX: Will Leagues Cup capture the imagination?
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut has the soccer world counting down to Friday, but that night also marks the start of something else: Leagues Cup.
Miami boss Martino yet to decide if Messi, Busquets start Friday
Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets will likely to see action on Friday for Inter Miami's Leagues Cup match vs. Cruz Azul, coach Tata Martino told Argentina's ESPN Fútbol 12 on Wednesday.