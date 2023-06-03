  • 3
    • Ewa Pajor Goal
  • 22
    • Kathrin Hendrich Yellow Card
  • 33
    • Aitana Bonmatí Yellow Card
  • 37
    • Alexandra Popp Goal
  • 48
    • Patri Guijarro Goal
  • 50
    • Patri Guijarro Goal
  • 70
    • On: Geyse|Off: Salma Paralluelo
  • 70
    • Fridolina Rolfö Goal
  • 71
    • On: Lena Lattwein|Off: Jill Roord
No. Name
  1 Sandra Paños
  4 Mapi León
  2 Irene Paredes
  16 Fridolina Rolfö  70'
  15 Lucy Bronze
  21 Keira Walsh
  12 Patri Guijarro  48' 50'
  14 Aitana Bonmatí  33'
  9 Mariona Caldentey
  17 Salma Paralluelo
  70' 18  Geyse
  10 Caroline Graham Hansen
Substitutes
  3 Laia Codina
  22 Nuria Rábano
  5 Jana Fernández
  19 Bruna Vilamala
  13 Catalina Coll
  30 Vicky López
  11 Alexia Putellas
  7 Ana-Maria Crnogorevic
  8 Marta Torrejón
  6 Clàudia Pina
  23 Ingrid Engen

Game Information

  • VENUE: Philips Stadion
  • Eindhoven, Netherlands
  • REFEREE: Cheryl Foster

Match Commentary

71' Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Lena Lattwein replaces Jill Roord.
70' Goal! Barcelona Femenino 3, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2. Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey.
70' Attempt missed. Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Geyse Ferreira with a cross.
