-
3
-
Ewa Pajor Goal
-
-
22
-
Kathrin Hendrich Yellow Card
-
-
33
-
Aitana Bonmatí Yellow Card
-
-
37
-
Alexandra Popp Goal
-
-
48
-
Patri Guijarro Goal
-
-
50
-
Patri Guijarro Goal
-
-
70
-
On: Geyse|Off: Salma Paralluelo
-
-
70
-
Fridolina Rolfö Goal
-
-
71
-
On: Lena Lattwein|Off: Jill Roord
-
- Paños
- Rolfö
- León
- Paredes
- Bronze
- Guijarro
- Walsh
- Bonmatí
- ParallueloOn: Geyse | Off: Salma Paralluelo
- Caldentey
- Graham Hansen
|No.
|Name
|
16 Fridolina Rolfö 70'
|
15 Lucy Bronze
|
21 Keira Walsh
|
12 Patri Guijarro 48' 50'
|
14 Aitana Bonmatí 33'
|
70' 18 Geyse
|Substitutes
|
22 Nuria Rábano
|
30 Vicky López
|
23 Ingrid Engen
- Frohms
- Rauch
- Janssen
- Hendrich
- Wilms
- Oberdorf
- RoordOn: Lena Lattwein | Off: Jill Roord
- Pajor
- Huth
- Jónsdóttir
- Popp
|No.
|Name
|
4 Kathrin Hendrich 22'
|
10 Svenja Huth
|
14 Jill Roord
71' 8 Lena Lattwein
|
11 Alexandra Popp 37'
|
9 Ewa Pajor 3'
|Substitutes
|
30 Lisa Weiß
|
29 Jule Brand
Game Information
-
VENUE: Philips Stadion
-
Eindhoven, Netherlands
-
REFEREE: Cheryl Foster
Match Commentary
|71'
|Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Lena Lattwein replaces Jill Roord.
|70'
|Goal! Barcelona Femenino 3, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2. Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey.
|70'
|Attempt missed. Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Geyse Ferreira with a cross.
