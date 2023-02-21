Morgan questions 'bizarre' potential Saudi sponsorship of Women's World Cup
Portugal join USWNT in Group E at Women's WC
Portugal sealed a 2-1 victory over Cameroon in New Zealand on Wednesday to secure a berth at this summer's Women's World Cup.
Haiti qualified for the Women's World Cup for the first time with a 2-1 win over Chile in the final qualifying playoffs on Wednesday.
After some drama over the weekend, the stage is set in the 2023 Women's World Cup qualification playoffs. Here's what to expect from the finals.
Three final spots in the Women's World Cup are up for grabs, and a 10-team playoff starts Saturday to decide who gets in. Here's a primer.
The future is bright for Haiti's women's national team, but so is their present. This weekend, they'll vie for a ticket to the 2023 World Cup.