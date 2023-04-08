-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
30
-
Aoife Mannion Yellow Card
-
-
37
-
Emily Fox Goal
-
- Naeher
- Dunn
- Sauerbrunn
- Girma
- Fox
- Horan
- Sullivan
- Lavelle
- Swanson
- Morgan
- Smith
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Naomi Girma
Goals 0
|
19 Crystal Dunn
Goals 0
|
23 Emily Fox 37'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rose Lavelle
Goals 0
|
13 Alex Morgan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Sophia Smith
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
18 Casey Murphy
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Alana Cook
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Brosnan
- McCabe
- Caldwell
- Quinn
- Mannion
- Payne
- Sheva
- Connolly
- O'Sullivan
- Farrelly
- Carusa
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Aoife Mannion 30'
Goals 0
|
11 Katie McCabe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Kyra Carusa
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
15 Louise Quinn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Jamie Finn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
21 Ciara Grant
Goals 0
|
19 Hayley Nolan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Abbie Larkin
Goals 0
|
23 Megan Walsh
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Q2 Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: TNT
-
Austin, USA
-
REFEREE: Carly Shaw-Maclaren
Match Commentary
|41'
|Delay in match because of an injury Mallory Swanson (USA).
|40'
|Foul by Lindsey Horan (USA).
|40'
|Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|USA
|IRL
|2
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|1
Women's Int. Friendly News
Scotland beat Australia 1-0 in women's friendly game in London
Scotland's Nicola Docherty scores the only goal of the match at the start of the second half at AFC Wimbledon's stadium in London.
Australia's Matildas lose to Scotland in friendly game in London
Matildas go down 1-0 to Scotland in their international friendly in London, part of their preparations for the home World Cup in the summer.
Australia stumble vs. Scotland, but Matildas use opportunity to solidify depth ahead of World Cup
Australia lost 1-0 in a friendly vs. Scotland on Friday, but the Matildas tested their depth pieces with one eye firmly on this summer's World Cup.
Matildas' win streak ended by Scotland in London
The Matildas' seven-game winning streak is over after a 1-0 defeat to Scotland side in London in a setback for their World Cup preparations.
How 'shaky' Lionesses got the job done vs. Brazil
Sophie Lawson shares the biggest takeaways from England's 4-2 penalty shootout win over Brazil in the Finalissima.
Is calling up Julie Ertz a 'desperate play' for the USWNT?
Herc Gomez and Sebastian Salazar react to Julie Ertz being called up by Vlatko Andonovski to join the USWNT ahead of friendlies.