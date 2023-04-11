-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
29
-
On: Tierna Davidson|Off: Becky Sauerbrunn
-
-
43
-
Alana Cook Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Trinity Rodman|Off: Sophia Smith
-
-
45
-
On: Casey Krueger|Off: Kelley O'Hara
-
-
45
-
On: Julie Ertz|Off: Andi Sullivan
-
-
45
-
On: Ashley Hatch|Off: Alex Morgan
-
-
57
-
Ruesha Littlejohn Yellow Card
-
-
58
-
On: Ciara Grant|Off: Ruesha Littlejohn
-
-
58
-
On: Hayley Nolan|Off: Diane Caldwell
-
-
60
-
On: Kristie Mewis|Off: Lindsey Horan
-
-
69
-
On: Roma Mclaughlin|Off: Louise Quinn
-
-
69
-
On: Aine O'Gorman|Off: Marissa Sheva
-
|No.
|Name
|
18 Casey Murphy
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
29' 12 Tierna Davidson
Goals 0
|
15 Alana Cook 43'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
45' 20 Casey Krueger
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 8 Julie Ertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
60' 22 Kristie Mewis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Alex Morgan
Goals 0
45' 7 Ashley Hatch
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Sophia Smith
Goals 0
45' 25 Trinity Rodman
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
27 Naomi Girma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Emily Fox
Goals 0
|
19 Crystal Dunn
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
58' 19 Hayley Nolan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Katie McCabe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Ruesha Littlejohn 57'
Goals 0
58' 21 Ciara Grant
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
69' 13 Aine O'Gorman
Goals 0
|
15 Louise Quinn
Goals 0
69' 12 Roma Mclaughlin
Goals 0
|
22 Kyra Carusa
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
23 Megan Walsh
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Abbie Larkin
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
17 Jamie Finn
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: CityPark
-
,COVERAGE: HBO Max
-
St. Louis, USA
-
REFEREE: Crystal Sobers
Match Commentary
|76'
|Corner, Republic of Ireland Women. Conceded by Tierna Davidson.
|75'
|Foul by Trinity Rodman (USA).
|75'
|Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|USA
|IRL
|12
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|4
|Corner Kicks
|4
|2
|Saves
|1
Women's Int. Friendly News
How England's 30-match unbeaten run came to an end
Sophie Lawson breaks down what went wrong for the Lionesses in their 2-0 defeat against Australia.
Kerr and 21-year-old Grant tame Lionesses in London
Sam Kerr opens the scoring against England before Charlotte Grant nets her first goal for the Matildas with the help of a deflection.
After Australia puts shock end to England's unbeaten streak, are the Matildas World Cup favourites now?
100 days out from the Women's World Cup, Australia ended the Lionesses' 30-game unbeaten streak, making the Matildas immediate favourites.
Australia end England's unbeaten run with Kerr, Grant strikes
Australia earned a 2-0 win over England at a rainy Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday to end a 30-match unbeaten run for Sarina Wiegman's team.
USWNT beats Ireland 2-0 in game overshadowed by Swanson injury
Emily Fox and Lindsey Horan scored for the United States in a 2-0 victory Saturday over Ireland to continue its preparations for the World Cup.
USWNT shows vulnerability against Ireland, but Mallory Swanson injury is the biggest concern
The USWNT beat Ireland in one of the last games before the World Cup, but it wasn't convincing, and losing Mallory Swanson makes it worse.