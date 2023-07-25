2023 Leagues Cup, Group Stage
1-0-0
2
0-0-0
0
- Lionel Messi (8', 22')
Match Formations
- Callender1
- Allen32
- Miller31
- Kryvtsov27
- Yedlin2
- Cremaschi30
- Busquets5
- Arroyo3
- Taylor16
- Martínez17
- Messi10
Game Information
DRV PNK Stadium
7:30 PM, July 25, 2023
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA
- Referees:
- Mario Escobar
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
24'
Josef Martínez (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
Foul by Santiago Sosa (Atlanta United).
22'
Goal! Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 0. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Taylor.
Match Stats
|MIA
|ATL
|0
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|1
MIA
Possession
ATL
64%
36%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (3)
1 (1)
Leagues Cup Standings
Leagues Cup News
LA Galaxy vs. Club León match rescheduled for Wednesday after plane problem
The LA Galaxy's Leagues Cup match with Club León has been pushed back one day to Wednesday after the Liga MX side's preparations were impacted by a mechanical issue with the charter scheduled to transport the team from Vancouver to Los Angeles.
Messi to captain Inter Miami, could start vs. Atlanta - Martino
World Cup winner Lionel Messi will be the new captain of Inter Miami, coach Tata Martino confirmed Monday.