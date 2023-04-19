-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- Johnson
- Dest
- Long
- Zimmerman
- Yedlin
- Sands
- Acosta
- Cowell
- Ferreira
- Morris
- Vázquez
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Cade Cowell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
11 Aidan Morris
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Shaq Moore
Goals 0
|
15 Caleb Wiley
Goals 0
|
10 Alan Soñora
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Acevedo
- Guzmán
- Araujo
- Reyes
- Gallardo
- Chávez
- Sánchez
- Antuna
- Araujo
- de la Rosa
- Vega
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Luis Chávez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Alexis Vega
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
26 Aldo Rocha
Goals 0
|
13 Luis Malagón
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Omar Campos
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Edgar López
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: State Farm Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: TBS
-
Glendale, USA
-
REFEREE: Bryan López
Match Commentary
|40'
|Offside, Mexico. Julián Araujo tries a through ball, but Roberto de La Rosa is caught offside.
|39'
|Luis Chávez (Mexico) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|39'
|Foul by Jesús Ferreira (USA).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|USA
|MEX
|5
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|3
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
