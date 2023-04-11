  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 27
    • Rodri Goal
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Manchester City 1, FC Bayern München 0.
  • 48
    • Bernardo Silva Yellow Card
  • 49
    • Alphonso Davies Yellow Card
  • 68
    • On: Julián Álvarez|Off: Kevin De Bruyne
  • 69
    • On: Sadio Mané|Off: Jamal Musiala
  • 70
    • Bernardo Silva Goal - Header
  • 76
    • Erling Haaland Goal - Volley
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Bayern Munich MUN Bayern Munich Logo
Tap an icon to see more
MNC
3-2-4-1
MUN
4-2-3-1
MNC
3-2-4-1
  • 31Ederson
  • 6Aké
  • 3Dias
  • 25Akanji
  • 16Rodri
  • 5Stones
  • 10Grealish
  • 8Gündogan
  • 17De Bruyne
    On: Julián Álvarez | Off: Kevin De Bruyne
  • 20Silva
  • 9Haaland
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 4
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rúben Dias
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nathan Aké
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Manuel Akanji
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri  27'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 John Stones
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Jack Grealish
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva  48' 70'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Erling Haaland  76'
Goals 1
  • Shots 5
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ilkay Gündogan
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
68' 19  Julián Álvarez
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
33 Scott Carson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Kalvin Phillips
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
82 Rico Lewis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Sergio Gómez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Máximo Perrone
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Stefan Ortega
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • ,
  • Manchester, England
  • REFEREE: Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Commentary

78' Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78' Foul by Erling Haaland (Manchester City).
76' Goal! Manchester City 3, FC Bayern München 0. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Stones with a headed pass following a corner.

Match Stats

MNC
MUN

Possession

46% 54%

Shots (on Goal)

14 (8)
11 (3)
MNC MUN
10 Fouls 7
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
6 Corner Kicks 5
4 Saves 5
