KO
First Half begins.
27
Rodri Goal
HT
First Half ends, Manchester City 1, FC Bayern München 0.
48
Bernardo Silva Yellow Card
49
Alphonso Davies Yellow Card
68
On: Julián Álvarez|Off: Kevin De Bruyne
69
On: Sadio Mané|Off: Jamal Musiala
70
Bernardo Silva Goal - Header
76
Erling Haaland Goal - Volley
- Ederson
- Aké
- Dias
- Akanji
- Rodri
- Stones
- Grealish
- Gündogan
- De BruyneOn: Julián Álvarez | Off: Kevin De Bruyne
- Silva
- Haaland
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri 27'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Bernardo Silva 48' 70'
Goals 1
|
9 Erling Haaland 76'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
68' 19 Julián Álvarez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Scott Carson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
82 Rico Lewis
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
21 Sergio Gómez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Sommer
- Davies
- de Ligt
- Upamecano
- Pavard
- Goretzka
- Kimmich
- Sané
- MusialaOn: Sadio Mané | Off: Jamal Musiala
- Coman
- Gnabry
|No.
|Name
|
27 Yann Sommer
Saves 5
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Alphonso Davies 49'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
69' 17 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Leroy Sané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
23 Daley Blind
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Bouna Sarr
Goals 0
|
39 Mathys Tel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
26 Sven Ulreich
Saves 0
Game Information
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
,
Manchester, England
REFEREE: Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Commentary
|78'
|Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|78'
|Foul by Erling Haaland (Manchester City).
|76'
|Goal! Manchester City 3, FC Bayern München 0. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Stones with a headed pass following a corner.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MNC
|MUN
|10
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|6
|Corner Kicks
|5
|4
|Saves
|5
