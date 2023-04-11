-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
5
-
Wesley Fofana Yellow Card
-
-
7
-
Eduardo Camavinga Yellow Card
-
-
21
-
Karim Benzema Goal
-
- Courtois
- Camavinga
- Alaba
- Militão
- Carvajal
- Modric
- Kroos
- Valverde
- Vinícius Júnior
- Benzema
- Rodrygo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Eduardo Camavinga 7'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Karim Benzema 21'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
21 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
24 Mariano
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Nacho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Luis López
Saves 0
- Arrizabalaga
- Koulibaly
- Silva
- Fofana
- Chilwell
- Kovacic
- Fernández
- Kanté
- James
- Félix
- Sterling
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Wesley Fofana 5'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
11 João Félix
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Santiago Bernabéu
-
,
-
Madrid, Spain
-
REFEREE: Francois Letexier
Match Commentary
|28'
|Attempt blocked. João Félix (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Enzo Fernández.
|26'
|Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
|26'
|Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|RMA
|CHE
|3
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|2
