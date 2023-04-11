-
Kickoff
11
João Cancelo Yellow Card
- Sommer
- Cancelo
- de Ligt
- Upamecano
- Pavard
- Goretzka
- Kimmich
- Coman
- Musiala
- Sané
- Choupo-Moting
Yann Sommer
Saves 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
João Cancelo 11'
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Leroy Sané
Goals 0
Sven Ulreich
Saves 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Mathys Tel
Goals 0
Goals 0
Sadio Mané
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Daley Blind
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Bouna Sarr
Goals 0
- Ederson
- Aké
- Dias
- Akanji
- Rodri
- Stones
- Grealish
- Gündogan
- De Bruyne
- Silva
- Haaland
Ederson
Saves 2
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Rodri
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Scott Carson
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Cole Palmer
Goals 0
Rico Lewis
Goals 0
Goals 0
Phil Foden
Goals 0
Sergio Gómez
Goals 0
Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: Allianz Arena
München, Germany
REFEREE: Clément Turpin
Match Commentary
|22'
|Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
|21'
|Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ederson.
|21'
|Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MUN
|MNC
|4
|Fouls
|2
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|2
