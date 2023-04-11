-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
22
-
Éder Militão Yellow Card
-
-
34
-
Marc Cucurella Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Real Madrid 0.
-
-
45
-
On: Antonio Rüdiger|Off: David Alaba
-
-
50
-
Reece James Yellow Card
-
-
58
-
Rodrygo Goal
-
-
67
-
On: João Félix|Off: Conor Gallagher
-
-
67
-
On: Raheem Sterling|Off: Enzo Fernández
-
-
68
-
On: Mykhailo Mudryk|Off: Marc Cucurella
-
-
71
-
On: Aurélien Tchouaméni|Off: Karim Benzema
-
- Arrizabalaga
- Fofana
- Silva
- Chalobah
- CucurellaOn: Mykhailo Mudryk | Off: Marc Cucurella
- Kovacic
- FernándezOn: Raheem Sterling | Off: Enzo Fernández
- James
- GallagherOn: João Félix | Off: Conor Gallagher
- Kanté
- Havertz
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
67' 17 Raheem Sterling
Goals 0
|
32 Marc Cucurella 34'
Goals 0
68' 15 Mykhailo Mudryk
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James 50'
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
67' 11 João Félix
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
67 Lewis Hall
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Courtois
- Camavinga
- AlabaOn: Antonio Rüdiger | Off: David Alaba
- Militão
- Carvajal
- Modric
- Kroos
- Valverde
- Vinícius Júnior
- BenzemaOn: Aurélien Tchouaméni | Off: Karim Benzema
- Rodrygo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 5
|
Goals 0
45' 22 Antonio Rüdiger
Goals 0
|
3 Éder Militão 22'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
71' 18 Aurélien Tchouaméni
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Rodrygo 58'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
|
24 Mariano
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Luis López
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Nacho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
-
London, England
-
REFEREE: Daniele Orsato
Match Commentary
|72'
|Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Aurélien Tchouaméni.
|71'
|Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|71'
|Foul by Wesley Fofana (Chelsea).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CHE
|RMA
|13
|Fouls
|5
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|8
|Corner Kicks
|2
|3
|Saves
|5
