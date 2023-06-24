Match Timeline

United States
Jamaica
  • KO
  • 3
  • 13
  • 29

Match Commentary

38'
Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Jamaica) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Latibeaudiere.
36'
Michail Antonio (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'
Foul by Matt Miazga (USA).

Match Stats

USAJAM
5Fouls2
0Yellow Cards1
0Red Cards0
0Offsides0
3Corner Kicks1
2Saves1
USA

Possession

JAM
65%
35%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (1)
4 (3)