2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, Group Stage
1-1-0
4
FOX
1-0-1
0
- Jesús Ferreira (14', 38', 45'+3' Pen)
Match Formations
- Turner1
- Jones15
- Neal20
- Robinson12
- Reynolds5
- Mihailovic14
- Sands8
- Busio6
- Roldan10
- Ferreira9
- Zendejas17
Game Information
Bank of America Stadium
7:00 PM, July 2, 2023Coverage: FOX
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
- Referees:
- Mario Escobar
Match Timeline
- KO
- 14
- 38
- 39
- 45+3
- HT
- 45
- 45
- 53
- 61
Match Commentary
64'
Corner, Trinidad and Tobago. Conceded by DeJuan Jones.
62'
Attempt blocked. Gianluca Busio (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Gressel.
62'
Shannon Gómez (Trinidad and Tobago) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Malcolm Shaw.
Match Stats
|USA
|TRI
|11
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|3
|2
|Saves
|1
USA
Possession
TRI
65%
35%
Shots (on Goal)
13 (4)
7 (2)
Concacaf Gold Cup Standings
