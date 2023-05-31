  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 22
    • Nemanja Matic Yellow Card
  • 34
    • Paulo Dybala Goal
  • 36
    • Rafa Mir Yellow Card
  • 45
    • Lorenzo Pellegrini Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Sevilla 0, Roma 1.
  • 45
    • On: Erik Lamela|Off: Bryan Gil
  • 45
    • On: Suso|Off: Óliver Torres
  • 48
    • Gianluca Mancini Yellow Card
Sevilla Logo Sevilla SEV AS Roma ROMA AS Roma Logo
SEV
4-2-3-1
ROMA
3-4-2-1
SEV
4-2-3-1
  • 13Bounou
  • 3Telles
  • 6Gudelj
  • 44Badé
  • 16Navas
  • 10Rakitic
  • 20Fernando
  • 25Gil
    On: Erik Lamela | Off: Bryan Gil
  • 21Torres
    On: Suso | Off: Óliver Torres
  • 55Ocampos
  • 15En-Nesyri
No. Name
13 Yassine Bounou
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nemanja Gudelj
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
44 Loïc Badé
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Alex Telles
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Jesús Navas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Óliver Torres
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 7  Suso
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Ivan Rakitic
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Fernando
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Youssef En-Nesyri
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Bryan Gil
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 17  Erik Lamela
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
55 Lucas Ocampos
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
8 Joan Jordán
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Gonzalo Montiel
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 Alberto Flores
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Rafa Mir  36'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
43 Manu Bueno
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Tanguy Nianzou
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Alejandro Gómez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Karim Rekik
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Marko Dmitrovic
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Marcao
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Puskás Aréna
  • Budapest, Hungary
  • REFEREE: Anthony Taylor

Match Commentary

51' Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
49' Delay over. They are ready to continue.
49' Delay in match (Sevilla).

Match Stats

SEV
ROMA

Possession

63% 37%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (1)
2 (2)
SEV ROMA
7 Fouls 10
1 Yellow Cards 3
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
2 Corner Kicks 1
1 Saves 1
