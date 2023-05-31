-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
22
-
Nemanja Matic Yellow Card
-
-
34
-
Paulo Dybala Goal
-
-
36
-
Rafa Mir Yellow Card
-
-
45
-
Lorenzo Pellegrini Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Sevilla 0, Roma 1.
-
-
45
-
On: Erik Lamela|Off: Bryan Gil
-
-
45
-
On: Suso|Off: Óliver Torres
-
-
48
-
Gianluca Mancini Yellow Card
-
- Bounou
- Telles
- Gudelj
- Badé
- Navas
- Rakitic
- Fernando
- GilOn: Erik Lamela | Off: Bryan Gil
- TorresOn: Suso | Off: Óliver Torres
- Ocampos
- En-Nesyri
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
44 Loïc Badé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Jesús Navas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 7 Suso
Goals 0
|
10 Ivan Rakitic
Goals 0
|
20 Fernando
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Bryan Gil
Goals 0
45' 17 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
12 Rafa Mir 36'
Goals 0
|
43 Manu Bueno
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
23 Marcao
Goals 0
- Patrício
- Ibañez
- Smalling
- Mancini
- Spinazzola
- Matic
- Cristante
- Celik
- Pellegrini
- Dybala
- Abraham
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
3 Ibañez
Goals 0
|
23 Gianluca Mancini 48'
Goals 0
|
8 Nemanja Matic 22'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Zeki Celik
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Lorenzo Pellegrini 45'
Goals 0
|
21 Paulo Dybala 34'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
52 Edoardo Bove
Goals 0
|
63 Pietro Boer
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Mady Camara
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
99 Mile Svilar
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Puskás Aréna
-
Budapest, Hungary
-
REFEREE: Anthony Taylor
Match Commentary
|51'
|Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
|49'
|Delay over. They are ready to continue.
|49'
|Delay in match (Sevilla).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|SEV
|ROMA
|7
|Fouls
|10
|1
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|1
