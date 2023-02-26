What's behind Chivas' turnaround to reach the Liga MX finals?

1:26

Top Scorers

  • Tigres UANL UANL
    • 17
      Francisco Córdova Midfielder
      Matches: 5
      Goals: 5
    • 10
      André-Pierre Gignac Forward
      Matches: 5
      Goals: 1
    • 6
      Juan Vigon Midfielder
      Matches: 5
      Goals: 1
  • Guadalajara GDL
    • 3
      Gilberto Sepúlveda Defender
      Matches: 4
      Goals: 1
    • 53
      Jesús Orozco Defender
      Matches: 4
      Goals: 1
    • 2
      Alan Mozo Defender
      Matches: 4
      Goals: 1

Most Assists

  • Tigres UANL UANL
    • 16
      Diego Lainez Midfielder
      Matches: 5
      Assists: 2
    • 10
      André-Pierre Gignac Forward
      Matches: 5
      Assists: 1
    • 20
      Javier Aquino Midfielder
      Matches: 5
      Assists: 1
  • Guadalajara GDL
    • 25
      Roberto Alvarado Forward
      Matches: 4
      Assists: 2
    • 10
      Alexis Vega Forward
      Matches: 4
      Assists: 1
    • 20
      Fernando Beltrán Midfielder
      Matches: 4
      Assists: 1

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Tigres UANL UANL 1-2 Guadalajara GDL 26 Feb, 2023 Mexican Liga BBVA MX
Guadalajara GDL 1-4 Tigres UANL UANL 14 Sep, 2022 Mexican Liga BBVA MX
Guadalajara GDL 1-3 Tigres UANL UANL 12 Feb, 2022 Mexican Liga BBVA MX
Tigres UANL UANL 2-1 Guadalajara GDL 31 Oct, 2021 Mexican Liga BBVA MX
Guadalajara GDL 0-0 Tigres UANL UANL 1 May, 2021 Mexican Liga BBVA MX

Mexican Liga BBVA MX Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • UANL 1
    • 0 GDL

  • Goals Against

    • UANL 0
    • 0 GDL

  • Goal Difference

    • UANL 1
    • 0 GDL

  • Assists

    • UANL 5
    • 4 GDL

Game Information

  • VENUE: Estadio Universitario
  • San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico
