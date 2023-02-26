What's behind Chivas' turnaround to reach the Liga MX finals?
Top Scorers
Francisco Córdova Midfielder
Matches: 5
Goals: 5
André-Pierre Gignac Forward
Matches: 5
Goals: 1
Juan Vigon Midfielder
Matches: 5
Goals: 1
Gilberto Sepúlveda Defender
Matches: 4
Goals: 1
Jesús Orozco Defender
Matches: 4
Goals: 1
Alan Mozo Defender
Matches: 4
Goals: 1
Most Assists
Diego Lainez Midfielder
Matches: 5
Assists: 2
André-Pierre Gignac Forward
Matches: 5
Assists: 1
Javier Aquino Midfielder
Matches: 5
Assists: 1
Roberto Alvarado Forward
Matches: 4
Assists: 2
Alexis Vega Forward
Matches: 4
Assists: 1
Fernando Beltrán Midfielder
Matches: 4
Assists: 1
Head To Head Record
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|Tigres UANL UANL
|1-2
|Guadalajara GDL
|26 Feb, 2023
|Mexican Liga BBVA MX
|Guadalajara GDL
|1-4
|Tigres UANL UANL
|14 Sep, 2022
|Mexican Liga BBVA MX
|Guadalajara GDL
|1-3
|Tigres UANL UANL
|12 Feb, 2022
|Mexican Liga BBVA MX
|Tigres UANL UANL
|2-1
|Guadalajara GDL
|31 Oct, 2021
|Mexican Liga BBVA MX
|Guadalajara GDL
|0-0
|Tigres UANL UANL
|1 May, 2021
|Mexican Liga BBVA MX
Mexican Liga BBVA MX Team Stats
Total Goals
- UANL 1
- 0 GDL
-
Goals Against
- UANL 0
- 0 GDL
-
Goal Difference
- UANL 1
- 0 GDL
Assists
- UANL 5
- 4 GDL
Game Information
VENUE: Estadio Universitario
San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico
