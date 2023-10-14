Head To Head Record

LAST FIVE GAMESDateCOMPETITION
Germany1 - 2United StatesJun 10, 2015International Friendly
United States0 - 1GermanyJun 26, 2014FIFA World Cup
United States4 - 3GermanyJun 2, 2013International Friendly
Germany4 - 1United StatesMar 22, 2006International Friendly
Germany1 - 0United StatesJun 21, 2002FIFA World Cup