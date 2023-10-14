2023 International Friendly
Match Formations
- Turner1
- Scally19
- Ream13
- Richards4
- Dest2
- Reyna7
- Musah6
- McKennie8
- Pulisic10
- Balogun20
- Weah21
Game Information
Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
3:00 PM, October 14, 2023Coverage: TNT
East Hartford, Connecticut, USA
- Referees:
- Fernando Guerrero Ramírez
Head To Head Record
|LAST FIVE GAMES
|Date
|COMPETITION
|Germany
|1 - 2
|United States
|Jun 10, 2015
|International Friendly
|United States
|0 - 1
|Germany
|Jun 26, 2014
|FIFA World Cup
|United States
|4 - 3
|Germany
|Jun 2, 2013
|International Friendly
|Germany
|4 - 1
|United States
|Mar 22, 2006
|International Friendly
|Germany
|1 - 0
|United States
|Jun 21, 2002
|FIFA World Cup
Friendly News
Maturing Socceroos show promise in England friendly, but questions still remain
In the end, Australia's 1-0 defeat against England won't be remembered as fondly as the famous meeting between the two sides 20 years ago. But even if the Socceroos snatched an unlikely result, one wonders if it would have hit the same as then anyway.
Southgate on fans booing Henderson: 'It defies logic'
England manager Gareth Southgate says "it defies logic" that some England fans booed Jordan Henderson during the 1-0 win over Australia.