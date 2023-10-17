2023 International Friendly
TNT
- Giovanni Reyna (10', 39')
- Christian Pulisic (19' Pen)
- Folarin Balogun (22')
Match Formations
- Turner1
- Lund23
- Richards4
- Robinson12
- Dest2
- Musah6
- Cardoso15
- Pulisic10
- Reyna7
- Weah21
- Balogun20
Game Information
GEODIS Park
8:30 PM, October 17, 2023Coverage: TNT
Nashville, Tennessee, USA
- Referees:
- Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava
Match Timeline
- KO
- 10
- 19
- 22
- 30
- 35
- 39
Match Commentary
41'
Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Matt Turner.
41'
Attempt saved. Mohammed Kudus (Ghana) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alidu Seidu.
41'
Attempt missed. Mohammed Kudus (Ghana) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Iñaki Williams.
