Giovanni Reyna scored his first goals for the United States since 2021 in an impressive 4-0 friendly win over Ghana at Geodis Park in Nashville on Tuesday night.

The Americans bounced back in fine fashion following a 3-1 draw with Germany on Saturday, as Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun found the back of the net after Reyna opened the scoring in the 10th minutes.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

It was just the second game back with the U.S. for Reyna since last year's World Cup -- where he was used sparingly -- and he took advantage of his spot in Gregg Berhalter's starting XI to score his first goal with the national team since June 9, 2021, against Costa Rica.

Reyna added his second before half-time after the U.S. was given an indirect free kick in Ghana's box, with Pulisic rolling the ball in front of his teammate to set up a close-range finish to give the Americans a 4-0 lead at the break.

The U.S. returns to action in November with a pair of Nations League matches in which it can qualify for the 2024 Copa America.