Match Timeline

FC Cincinnati
Inter Miami CF
  • KO
  • 18
  • 24
  • 31
  • 41
  • HT
  • 53

Match Commentary

53'
Goal! FC Cincinnati 2, Inter Miami CF 0. Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Santiago Arias following a fast break.
52'
Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF).

Match Stats

CINMIA
8Fouls9
1Yellow Cards2
0Red Cards0
1Offsides0
0Corner Kicks1
1Saves1
CIN

Possession

MIA
42%
58%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (3)
4 (1)