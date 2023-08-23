2023 U.S. Open Cup, Semifinals
- Luciano Acosta (18')
- Brandon Vázquez (53')
Match Formations
- Kann1
- Murphy32
- Miazga21
- Hagglund4
- Barreal31
- Nwobodo5
- Moreno93
- Arias13
- Acosta10
- Vázquez19
- Boupendza9
|Substitutes
Game Information
TQL Stadium
7:00 PM, August 23, 2023
Cincinnati, Ohio, USA
- Referees:
- Joseph Dickerson
Match Timeline
- KO
- 18
- 24
- 31
- 41
- HT
- 53
Match Commentary
53'
Goal! FC Cincinnati 2, Inter Miami CF 0. Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Santiago Arias following a fast break.
52'
Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF).
Match Stats
|CIN
|MIA
|8
|Fouls
|9
|1
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|1
CIN
Possession
MIA
42%
58%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (3)
4 (1)
