- Axel Disasi (37')
- Luis Díaz (18')
Match Formations
- Sánchez31
- Colwill26
- Silva6
- Disasi2
- Chilwell21
- Gallagher23
- Fernández8
- James24
- Chukwuemeka17
- Sterling7
- Jackson15
Game Information
Stamford Bridge
11:30 AM, August 13, 2023
London, England
- Referees:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
45'+8'
First Half ends, Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1.
45'+6'
Attempt missed. Axel Disasi (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Enzo Fernández with a cross following a set piece situation.
45'+5'
Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool).
Match Stats
|CHE
|LIV
|3
|Fouls
|7
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|3
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|2
CHE
Possession
LIV
66%
34%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (2)
6 (1)
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Newcastle United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+4
|3
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+3
|3
|Manchester City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+3
|3
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|Fulham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|Brentford
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|AFC Bournemouth
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|West Ham United
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Sheffield United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Luton Town
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
Premier League News
Why Man United are certain Rasmus Hojlund will be worth it
Man United are convinced that despite other available options this summer -- including Harry Kane -- they have the right striker in 20-year-old Rasmus Hojlund. Here's why they signed him and why they think he's worth the wait.
Spurs start post-Harry Kane era with a 2-2 draw at Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur gave new manager Ange Postecoglou a rollercoaster Premier League debut when they started life after Harry Kane with a 2-2 draw in their opening game at Brentford on Sunday.