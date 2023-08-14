2023-24 English Premier League
Match Formations
- Onana24
- Shaw23
- Martínez6
- Varane19
- Wan-Bissaka29
- Casemiro18
- Garnacho49
- Mount7
- Fernandes8
- Antony21
- Rashford10
Game Information
Old Trafford
3:00 PM, August 14, 2023
Manchester, England
- Referees:
- Simon Hooper
Match Timeline
- KO
- 17
- 27
- 35
- 45
- HT
Match Commentary
45'+3'
First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
45'+3'
45'+2'
Attempt missed. Raphaël Varane (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
Match Stats
|MAN
|WOL
|10
|Fouls
|6
|2
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|3
|4
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|1
MAN
Possession
WOL
61%
39%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (1)
5 (0)
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Newcastle United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+4
|3
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+3
|3
|Manchester City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+3
|3
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|Fulham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|Brentford
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|AFC Bournemouth
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|West Ham United
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Sheffield United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Luton Town
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
