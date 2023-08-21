2023-24 English Premier League
1-0-0
0
1-0-0
1
- Martin Ødegaard (53' Pen)
Match Formations
- Johnstone1
- Mitchell3
- Guehi6
- Andersen16
- Ward2
- Doucouré28
- Lerma8
- Schlupp15
- Eze10
- Ayew9
- Édouard22
Game Information
Selhurst Park
3:00 PM, August 21, 2023
London, England
- Referees:
- David Coote
Match Timeline
- KO
- 27
- HT
- 53
- 60
Match Commentary
63'
Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
62'
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
62'
Attempt saved. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
Match Stats
|CRY
|ARS
|10
|Fouls
|6
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|8
|2
|Saves
|1
CRY
Possession
ARS
35%
65%
Shots (on Goal)
7 (1)
12 (3)
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+6
|6
|Manchester City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+4
|6
|Brentford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|+3
|4
|Liverpool
|2
|1
|1
|0
|+2
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|1
|1
|0
|+2
|4
|West Ham United
|2
|1
|1
|0
|+2
|4
|Newcastle United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|+3
|3
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|Aston Villa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Nottingham Forest
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Manchester United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|3
|Fulham
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|3
|AFC Bournemouth
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|1
|Chelsea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|1
|Sheffield United
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Luton Town
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-4
|0
|Everton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-5
|0
