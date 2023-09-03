Match Timeline

Arsenal
Manchester United
  • KO
  • 27
  • 28

Match Commentary

28'
Goal! Arsenal 1, Manchester United 1. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.
27'
Goal! Arsenal 0, Manchester United 1. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen following a fast break.
25'
Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
ArsenalMan United
POSSESSION
47.7%
52.347.7
52.3%
Shots on Goal
1
1
Shot Attempts
6
1
Yellow Cards
0
0
Corner Kicks
4
0
Saves
0
0