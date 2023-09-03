2023-24 English Premier League
2-1-0
1
2-0-1
1
- Martin Ødegaard (28')
- Marcus Rashford (27')
Match Formations
- Ramsdale1
- Zinchenko35
- Gabriel6
- Saliba2
- White4
- Havertz29
- Rice41
- Ødegaard8
- Martinelli11
- Nketiah14
- Saka7
Game Information
Emirates Stadium
11:30 AM, September 3, 2023
London, England
- Referees:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Timeline
- KO
- 27
- 28
Match Commentary
28'
Goal! Arsenal 1, Manchester United 1. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.
27'
Goal! Arsenal 0, Manchester United 1. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen following a fast break.
25'
Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
POSSESSION
47.7%
52.3%
Shots on Goal
1
1
Shot Attempts
6
1
Yellow Cards
0
0
Corner Kicks
4
0
Saves
0
0
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Manchester City
|4
|4
|0
|0
|+9
|12
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|3
|1
|0
|+7
|10
|Liverpool
|4
|3
|1
|0
|+6
|10
|West Ham United
|4
|3
|1
|0
|+5
|10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|4
|3
|0
|1
|+6
|9
|Arsenal
|3
|2
|1
|0
|+2
|7
|Crystal Palace
|4
|2
|1
|1
|+1
|7
|Brentford
|4
|1
|3
|0
|+3
|6
|Nottingham Forest
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Manchester United
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Aston Villa
|4
|2
|0
|2
|-1
|6
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|Fulham
|4
|1
|1
|2
|-6
|4
|Newcastle United
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|4
|1
|0
|3
|-4
|3
|AFC Bournemouth
|4
|0
|2
|2
|-4
|2
|Sheffield United
|4
|0
|1
|3
|-3
|1
|Everton
|4
|0
|1
|3
|-6
|1
|Luton Town
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-7
|0
|Burnley
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-8
|0
Premier League News
Edouard double fires Palace to 3-2 win over Wolves
Odsonne Edouard struck twice in an action-packed second half to power Crystal Palace to a 3-2 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Szoboszlai, Salah score as Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-0
Dominik Szoboszlai scored his first goal for Liverpool and Mohamed Salah netted his seventh in seven games against Aston Villa as the hosts eased to a 3-0.