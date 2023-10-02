- Mykhailo Mudryk (18')
- Armando Broja (19')
Match Formations
- Leno17
- Robinson33
- Ream13
- Diop31
- Castagne21
- Pereira18
- Palhinha26
- Reed6
- Willian20
- Jiménez7
- Wilson8
Game Information
Craven Cottage
3:00 PM, October 2, 2023
London, England
- Referees:
- Tim Robinson
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
54'
Substitution, Fulham. Alex Iwobi replaces Harry Wilson.
53'
Substitution, Fulham. Carlos Vinícius replaces Raúl Jiménez.
51'
Levi Colwill (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Manchester City
|7
|6
|0
|1
|+12
|18
|Tottenham Hotspur
|7
|5
|2
|0
|+9
|17
|Arsenal
|7
|5
|2
|0
|+9
|17
|Liverpool
|7
|5
|1
|1
|+9
|16
|Aston Villa
|7
|5
|0
|2
|+7
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|7
|5
|0
|2
|+5
|15
|West Ham United
|7
|4
|1
|2
|+3
|13
|Newcastle United
|7
|4
|0
|3
|+11
|12
|Crystal Palace
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|11
|Manchester United
|7
|3
|0
|4
|-4
|9
|Nottingham Forest
|7
|2
|2
|3
|-2
|8
|Fulham
|6
|2
|2
|2
|-5
|8
|Brentford
|7
|1
|4
|2
|0
|7
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|7
|2
|1
|4
|-5
|7
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|5
|Everton
|7
|1
|1
|5
|-6
|4
|Luton Town
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-7
|4
|AFC Bournemouth
|7
|0
|3
|4
|-10
|3
|Burnley
|6
|0
|1
|5
|-11
|1
|Sheffield United
|7
|0
|1
|6
|-14
|1
Premier League News
Ten Hag: Rashford needs to focus and the team to support him
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaks on Marcus Rashord's lack of form and on Antony's availability for the Galatasaray match.
Man United's Lisandro Martinez to have second foot operation
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez will undergo surgery on his right foot for an injured metatarsal, manager Erik ten Hag said on Monday.