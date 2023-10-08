2023-24 English Premier League
5-2-0
0
6-0-1
0
Match Formations
- Raya22
- Zinchenko35
- Gabriel6
- Saliba2
- White4
- Rice41
- Jorginho20
- Ødegaard8
- Trossard19
- Nketiah14
- Jesus9
Game Information
Emirates Stadium
11:30 AM, October 8, 2023
London, England
- Referees:
- Michael Oliver
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
18'
Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
Foul by Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City).
11'
Jorginho (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|6
|2
|0
|+10
|20
|Manchester City
|7
|6
|0
|1
|+12
|18
|Liverpool
|8
|5
|2
|1
|+9
|17
|Arsenal
|7
|5
|2
|0
|+9
|17
|Aston Villa
|8
|5
|1
|2
|+7
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|8
|5
|1
|2
|+5
|16
|West Ham United
|8
|4
|2
|2
|+3
|14
|Newcastle United
|8
|4
|1
|3
|+11
|13
|Crystal Palace
|8
|3
|3
|2
|0
|12
|Manchester United
|8
|4
|0
|4
|-3
|12
|Chelsea
|8
|3
|2
|3
|+4
|11
|Fulham
|8
|3
|2
|3
|-5
|11
|Nottingham Forest
|8
|2
|3
|3
|-2
|9
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|8
|2
|2
|4
|-5
|8
|Brentford
|8
|1
|4
|3
|-1
|7
|Everton
|8
|2
|1
|5
|-3
|7
|Luton Town
|8
|1
|1
|6
|-9
|4
|Burnley
|8
|1
|1
|6
|-13
|4
|AFC Bournemouth
|8
|0
|3
|5
|-13
|3
|Sheffield United
|8
|0
|1
|7
|-16
|1
Premier League News
Villa stay fifth after Torres earns them point at Wolves
Defender Pau Torres' equaliser earned Aston Villa a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers that keeps Unai Emery's side fifth in the Premier League table.
Liverpool held to draw with Brighton despite Salah double
Brighton captain Lewis Dunk scored with a deft volley to cancel out Mohamed Salah's brace for Liverpool as the Seagulls came from behind to grab a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.