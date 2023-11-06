Match Timeline

Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
  • KO
  • 6
  • 18
  • 33
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45+1
  • 45+10
  • 45+10
  • HT

Match Commentary

45'+13'
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Chelsea 1.
45'+10'
Levi Colwill (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
45'+10'
Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
Match Stats
TOTCHE
POSSESSION
48.4%
51.648.4
51.6%
Shots on Goal
3
2
Shot Attempts
4
7
Yellow Cards
2
2
Corner Kicks
1
3
Saves
1
2