2023-24 English Premier League
8-2-0
1
3-3-4
1
- Dejan Kulusevski (6')
- Cristian Romero (33')
- Cole Palmer (35' Pen)
Match Formations
- Vicario13
- Udogie38
- van de Ven37
- Romero17
- Porro23
- Bissouma8
- Sarr29
- Johnson22
- Maddison10
- Kulusevski21
- Heung-Min7
|Substitutes
Game Information
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
3:00 PM, November 6, 2023
London, England
- Referees:
- Michael Oliver
Match Timeline
- KO
- 6
- 18
- 33
- 34
- 35
- 45+1
- 45+10
- 45+10
- HT
Match Commentary
45'+13'
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Chelsea 1.
45'+10'
Levi Colwill (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
45'+10'
Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Manchester City
|11
|9
|0
|2
|+20
|27
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|8
|2
|0
|+13
|26
|Liverpool
|11
|7
|3
|1
|+14
|24
|Arsenal
|11
|7
|3
|1
|+14
|24
|Aston Villa
|11
|7
|1
|3
|+10
|22
|Newcastle United
|11
|6
|2
|3
|+16
|20
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|11
|5
|3
|3
|+4
|18
|Manchester United
|11
|6
|0
|5
|-4
|18
|Brentford
|11
|4
|4
|3
|+5
|16
|Crystal Palace
|11
|4
|3
|4
|-3
|15
|West Ham United
|11
|4
|2
|5
|-2
|14
|Nottingham Forest
|11
|3
|4
|4
|-3
|13
|Chelsea
|10
|3
|3
|4
|+2
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|11
|3
|3
|5
|-5
|12
|Fulham
|11
|3
|3
|5
|-8
|12
|Everton
|11
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|11
|Luton Town
|11
|1
|3
|7
|-11
|6
|AFC Bournemouth
|11
|1
|3
|7
|-18
|6
|Burnley
|11
|1
|1
|9
|-19
|4
|Sheffield United
|11
|1
|1
|9
|-21
|4
Premier League News
FA 'strongly condemn' tragedy chanting at Luton-Liverpool game
The FA has said they "strongly condemn" the tragedy chanting that took place during Sunday's game between Luton and Liverpool
Guardiola to 'consider' playing Haaland if fit for Champions League game
Pep Guardiola talks about Erling Haaland's fitness ahead of Young Boys clash.