Match Timeline

Manchester United
Chelsea
  • KO

Match Commentary

5'
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Marc Cucurella.
4'
Attempt missed. Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross following a corner.
4'
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Robert Sánchez.
Match Stats
MANCHE
POSSESSION
50.7%
49.350.7
49.3%
Shots on Goal
1
0
Shot Attempts
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Saves
0
1