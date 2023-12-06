2023-24 English Premier League
8-0-6, 24 PTS
0
5-4-5, 19 PTS
0
Match Formations
- Onana24
- Shaw23
- Lindelöf2
- Maguire5
- Dalot20
- Amrabat4
- McTominay39
- Garnacho17
- Fernandes8
- Antony21
- Højlund11
Game Information
Old Trafford
3:15 PM, December 6, 2023
Manchester, England
Over/Under: 2.5
- Referees:
- Chris Kavanagh
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
5'
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Marc Cucurella.
4'
Attempt missed. Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross following a corner.
4'
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Robert Sánchez.
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Arsenal
|15
|11
|3
|1
|+19
|36
|Liverpool
|14
|9
|4
|1
|+18
|31
|Manchester City
|14
|9
|3
|2
|+20
|30
|Aston Villa
|14
|9
|2
|3
|+13
|29
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|8
|3
|3
|+8
|27
|Newcastle United
|14
|8
|2
|4
|+18
|26
|Manchester United
|14
|8
|0
|6
|-1
|24
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|14
|6
|4
|4
|+4
|22
|West Ham United
|14
|6
|3
|5
|0
|21
|Chelsea
|14
|5
|4
|5
|+3
|19
|Brentford
|14
|5
|4
|5
|+3
|19
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|15
|5
|3
|7
|-5
|18
|Crystal Palace
|14
|4
|4
|6
|-5
|16
|Fulham
|14
|4
|3
|7
|-10
|15
|Nottingham Forest
|14
|3
|4
|7
|-6
|13
|AFC Bournemouth
|14
|3
|4
|7
|-14
|13
|Luton Town
|15
|2
|3
|10
|-14
|9
|Everton
|14
|5
|2
|7
|-5
|7
|Burnley
|15
|2
|1
|12
|-18
|7
|Sheffield United
|14
|1
|2
|11
|-28
|5
Premier League News
LIVE Transfer Talk: Newcastle want five; De Gea, Ramsdale linked
Newcastle United are looking to spend big on as many as five transfers in January. Transfer Talk has the latest.
Burley: Rashford has been a disgrace for Man Utd
Craig Burley discusses Marcus Rashford's lack of effort in recent performances for Manchester United.