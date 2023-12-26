2023-24 English Premier League
9-1-8, 28 PTS
0
12-3-3, 39 PTS
2
- John McGinn (21')
- Leander Dendoncker (26')
Match Formations
- Onana24
- Dalot20
- Evans35
- Varane19
- Wan-Bissaka29
- Eriksen14
- Mainoo37
- Rashford10
- Fernandes8
- Garnacho17
- Højlund11
Game Information
Old Trafford
3:00 PM, December 26, 2023
Manchester, England
Over/Under: 2.5
- Referees:
- Craig Pawson
Match Timeline
- KO
- 21
- 26
- 45+2
- HT
- 50
Match Commentary
57'
Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
50'
Substitution, Aston Villa. Álex Moreno replaces Lucas Digne because of an injury.
50'
VAR Decision: No Goal Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa.
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Liverpool
|19
|12
|6
|1
|+23
|42
|Arsenal
|18
|12
|4
|2
|+20
|40
|Aston Villa
|18
|12
|3
|3
|+16
|39
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|11
|3
|4
|+13
|36
|Manchester City
|17
|10
|4
|3
|+20
|34
|West Ham United
|18
|9
|3
|6
|+1
|30
|Newcastle United
|19
|9
|2
|8
|+12
|29
|Manchester United
|18
|9
|1
|8
|-5
|28
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|18
|7
|6
|5
|+3
|27
|AFC Bournemouth
|18
|7
|4
|7
|-5
|25
|Chelsea
|18
|6
|4
|8
|+1
|22
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18
|6
|4
|8
|-7
|22
|Fulham
|19
|6
|3
|10
|-8
|21
|Brentford
|17
|5
|4
|8
|0
|19
|Crystal Palace
|18
|4
|6
|8
|-8
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|19
|4
|5
|10
|-12
|17
|Everton
|18
|8
|2
|8
|+1
|16
|Luton Town
|18
|4
|3
|11
|-13
|15
|Burnley
|19
|3
|2
|14
|-20
|11
|Sheffield United
|19
|2
|3
|14
|-32
|9
