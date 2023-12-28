2023-24 English Premier League
12-4-2, 40 PTS
0
9-3-6, 30 PTS
1
- Tomás Soucek (13')
Match Formations
- Raya22
- Zinchenko35
- Gabriel6
- Saliba2
- White4
- Trossard19
- Rice41
- Ødegaard8
- Martinelli11
- Jesus9
- Saka7
|Substitutes
20Jorginho
17Cédric
Game Information
Emirates Stadium
3:15 PM, December 28, 2023
London, England
Over/Under: 2.5
- Referees:
- Michael Oliver
Match Timeline
- KO
- 13
- 33
Match Commentary
44'
Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
Foul by Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United).
44'
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by William Saliba.
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Liverpool
|19
|12
|6
|1
|+23
|42
|Arsenal
|18
|12
|4
|2
|+20
|40
|Aston Villa
|19
|12
|3
|4
|+15
|39
|Manchester City
|18
|11
|4
|3
|+22
|37
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|11
|3
|4
|+13
|36
|Manchester United
|19
|10
|1
|8
|-4
|31
|West Ham United
|18
|9
|3
|6
|+1
|30
|Newcastle United
|19
|9
|2
|8
|+12
|29
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|18
|7
|6
|5
|+3
|27
|Chelsea
|19
|7
|4
|8
|+2
|25
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|19
|7
|4
|8
|-4
|25
|AFC Bournemouth
|18
|7
|4
|7
|-5
|25
|Fulham
|19
|6
|3
|10
|-8
|21
|Brentford
|18
|5
|4
|9
|-3
|19
|Crystal Palace
|19
|4
|6
|9
|-9
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|19
|4
|5
|10
|-12
|17
|Everton
|19
|8
|2
|9
|-1
|16
|Luton Town
|18
|4
|3
|11
|-13
|15
|Burnley
|19
|3
|2
|14
|-20
|11
|Sheffield United
|19
|2
|3
|14
|-32
|9
Premier League News
LIVE Transfer Talk: Arsenal target Bayern defender De Ligt
Arsenal are interested in signing Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, but it may not happen until the summer. Transfer Talk has the latest.
Spurs and LAFC in talks over Hugo Lloris transfer - sources
LAFC are in advanced talks to sign Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, a source has told ESPN.