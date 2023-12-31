- Raúl Jiménez (29')
- Bukayo Saka (5')
Match Formations
- Leno17
- Robinson33
- Bassey3
- Adarabioyo4
- Castagne21
- Cairney10
- Palhinha26
- Willian20
- Iwobi22
- De Cordova-Reid14
- Jiménez7
Game Information
Craven Cottage
9:00 AM, December 31, 2023
London, England
Over/Under: 2.5
- Referees:
- Josh Smith
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
49'
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Gabriel Magalhães.
48'
Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
47'
Attempt missed. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Declan Rice.
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Liverpool
|19
|12
|6
|1
|+23
|42
|Aston Villa
|20
|13
|3
|4
|+16
|42
|Manchester City
|19
|12
|4
|3
|+24
|40
|Arsenal
|19
|12
|4
|3
|+18
|40
|Tottenham Hotspur
|19
|11
|3
|5
|+11
|36
|West Ham United
|19
|10
|3
|6
|+3
|33
|Manchester United
|20
|10
|1
|9
|-5
|31
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|19
|8
|6
|5
|+5
|30
|Newcastle United
|19
|9
|2
|8
|+12
|29
|Chelsea
|20
|8
|4
|8
|+3
|28
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20
|8
|4
|8
|-1
|28
|AFC Bournemouth
|18
|7
|4
|7
|-5
|25
|Crystal Palace
|20
|5
|6
|9
|-7
|21
|Fulham
|19
|6
|3
|10
|-8
|21
|Nottingham Forest
|20
|5
|5
|10
|-11
|20
|Brentford
|19
|5
|4
|10
|-5
|19
|Everton
|20
|8
|2
|10
|-4
|16
|Luton Town
|19
|4
|3
|12
|-14
|15
|Burnley
|20
|3
|2
|15
|-21
|11
|Sheffield United
|20
|2
|3
|15
|-34
|9
