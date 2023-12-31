Match Timeline

Fulham
Arsenal
  • KO
  • 5
  • 29
  • HT
  • 45

Match Commentary

49'
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Gabriel Magalhães.
48'
Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
47'
Attempt missed. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Declan Rice.
Match Stats
FULARS
POSSESSION
45.7%
54.345.7
54.3%
Shots on Goal
2
3
Shot Attempts
8
9
Yellow Cards
0
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Saves
2
1