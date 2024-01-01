Match Timeline

Liverpool
Newcastle United
  • KO
  • 22

Match Commentary

23'
Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
22'
Penalty saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot saved in the top centre of the goal.
20'
Penalty conceded by Sven Botman (Newcastle United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Match Stats
LIVNEW
POSSESSION
67.4%
32.667.4
32.6%
Shots on Goal
2
0
Shot Attempts
8
1
Yellow Cards
0
0
Corner Kicks
2
1
Saves
0
2