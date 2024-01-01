2023-24 English Premier League
12-6-1, 42 PTS
0
9-2-8, 29 PTS
0
Match Formations
- Becker1
- Gomez2
- van Dijk4
- Konaté5
- Alexander-Arnold66
- Jones17
- Endo3
- Szoboszlai8
- Díaz7
- Núñez9
- Salah11
Game Information
Anfield
3:00 PM, January 1, 2024
Liverpool, England
Over/Under: 3.5
- Referees:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
23'
Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
22'
Penalty saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot saved in the top centre of the goal.
20'
Penalty conceded by Sven Botman (Newcastle United) after a foul in the penalty area.
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Liverpool
|19
|12
|6
|1
|+23
|42
|Aston Villa
|20
|13
|3
|4
|+16
|42
|Manchester City
|19
|12
|4
|3
|+24
|40
|Arsenal
|20
|12
|4
|4
|+17
|40
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20
|12
|3
|5
|+13
|39
|West Ham United
|19
|10
|3
|6
|+3
|33
|Manchester United
|20
|10
|1
|9
|-5
|31
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|19
|8
|6
|5
|+5
|30
|Newcastle United
|19
|9
|2
|8
|+12
|29
|Chelsea
|20
|8
|4
|8
|+3
|28
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20
|8
|4
|8
|-1
|28
|AFC Bournemouth
|19
|7
|4
|8
|-7
|25
|Fulham
|20
|7
|3
|10
|-7
|24
|Crystal Palace
|20
|5
|6
|9
|-7
|21
|Nottingham Forest
|20
|5
|5
|10
|-11
|20
|Brentford
|19
|5
|4
|10
|-5
|19
|Everton
|20
|8
|2
|10
|-4
|16
|Luton Town
|19
|4
|3
|12
|-14
|15
|Burnley
|20
|3
|2
|15
|-21
|11
|Sheffield United
|20
|2
|3
|15
|-34
|9
Premier League News
It's 2024! Time to project title races in Europe's top leagues
Hello, 2024! For the first time in a while, we've got genuine title races in Europe's top leagues. Let's review how we got here and project ahead.
How not extending Varane's contract could cause Man United issues
Gab and Juls break down why Manchester United have not extended Raphael Varane's contract and how this could impact the club.