2023-24 English Premier League
10-1-9, 31 PTS
1
12-3-5, 39 PTS
1
- Rasmus Højlund (3')
- Richarlison (19')
Match Formations
- Onana24
- Wan-Bissaka29
- Varane19
- Evans35
- Dalot20
- Mainoo37
- Eriksen14
- Rashford10
- Fernandes8
- Garnacho17
- Højlund11
|Substitutes
21Antony
18Casemiro
Game Information
Old Trafford
11:30 AM, January 14, 2024
Manchester, England
Over/Under: 3.5
- Referees:
- John Brooks
Match Timeline
- KO
- 3
- 19
- 24
- 25
Match Commentary
31'
Attempt blocked. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.
31'
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Pedro Porro.
30'
Attempt saved. Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Richarlison.
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Liverpool
|20
|13
|6
|1
|+25
|45
|Manchester City
|20
|13
|4
|3
|+25
|43
|Aston Villa
|21
|13
|4
|4
|+16
|43
|Arsenal
|20
|12
|4
|4
|+17
|40
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20
|12
|3
|5
|+13
|39
|West Ham United
|20
|10
|4
|6
|+3
|34
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|20
|8
|7
|5
|+5
|31
|Chelsea
|21
|9
|4
|8
|+4
|31
|Manchester United
|20
|10
|1
|9
|-5
|31
|Newcastle United
|21
|9
|2
|10
|+9
|29
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20
|8
|4
|8
|-1
|28
|AFC Bournemouth
|19
|7
|4
|8
|-7
|25
|Fulham
|21
|7
|3
|11
|-8
|24
|Crystal Palace
|20
|5
|6
|9
|-7
|21
|Nottingham Forest
|20
|5
|5
|10
|-11
|20
|Brentford
|19
|5
|4
|10
|-5
|19
|Everton
|21
|8
|3
|10
|-4
|17
|Luton Town
|20
|4
|4
|12
|-14
|16
|Burnley
|21
|3
|3
|15
|-21
|12
|Sheffield United
|20
|2
|3
|15
|-34
|9
Premier League News
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United eye summer deal for Neves
Manchester United are looking to seal a deal for Benfica midfielder Joao Neves this summer. Transfer Talk has the latest.
Are Aston Villa punching above their weight in the Premier League?
Janusz Michallik debates where Aston Villa will finish in the Premier League after their 0-0 draw vs. Everton.