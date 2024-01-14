Janusz Michallik believes Tottenham's squad depth will allow them to finish above Arsenal in the Premier League.

Manchester United twice gave up one-goal leads in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday, a disappointing result for Erik ten Hag's team who are desperately trying to climb up the Premier League standings.

Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur scored for Spurs, who remain fifth in the table, level with fourth-placed Arsenal on 40 points but having played a game more. United climbed a spot to seventh, but are eight points adrift of the top four.

United got off to a lively start with a goal from Rasmus Hojlund in the third minute. The 20-year-old scored for the second time in as many home games with a ferocious left-footed shot to the top corner.

Richarlison capitalised onthe home side's poor marking to head in the equaliser from a corner in the 19th minute.

Marcus Rashford put United back on top just before the break with a quick one-two with Hojlund for his fourth goal of the season. Bentancur scored less than a minute after the interval, taking a pass from debutant Timo Werner before firing the ball past goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United manager Erik ten Hag was left frustrated his side couldn't grab all three points after taking the lead twice.

"I am quite disappointed, when you go ahead twice and then concede two soft goals it is a bit frustrating, but you have to take it as it is," Ten Hag told the BBC.

"The attitude from the team was great, the spirit was great. We fought and gave everything. The fans were behind us and I think it was a great game for everyone to see, not just Manchester United fans, because there was a great tempo to the game.

"Senior players like Casemiro, Martinez and Luke Shaw are returning and when you add that to our team I am sure it is a strong side."

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was the happier of the two managers, given his side's injury crisis.

"You always want to win games but I couldn't be prouder of the players. They have had to deal with a fair bit this week and to put on a performance like that... I thought the way we handled the game was outstanding," Postecoglou told the BBC.

"They are a good team on the counter. For the most part we dealt with it OK. Our response to both of their goals was outstanding and I thought in the second half we were the better side and deserved to win.

"We've had a rough week with some illness in the camp. Credit to the players they kept going to the end. It was an outstanding effort.

"Timo had two training sessions and played 60 minutes for the club. He was outstanding."

Werner earned an assist after he joined Spurs from RB Leipzig on loan for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old returns to the Premier League after a two year spell with Chelsea.

"First of all, I'm very happy to be back. It's a lot of fun to play here. You see today it's the best league with the tempo and the game," Werner told Sky Sports.

"I enjoyed it very much. One point but in the next few days I can train more with the guys and it can go better.

"To play for a new club in this stadium against United, you're always a bit nervous. You try to enjoy it.

"You always want to score as the offensive player but if you can assist, that is also good."