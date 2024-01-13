2023-24 English Premier League
9-2-9, 29 PTS
0
12-4-3, 40 PTS
1
- Bernardo Silva (26')
Match Formations
- Dúbravka1
- Burn33
- Botman4
- Schär5
- Trippier2
- Longstaff36
- Guimarães39
- Miley67
- Gordon10
- Isak14
- Almirón24
Game Information
St. James' Park
12:30 PM, January 13, 2024
Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England
Over/Under: 2.5
- Referees:
- Chris Kavanagh
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
30'
Offside, Newcastle United. Anthony Gordon is caught offside.
29'
Attempt missed. Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
29'
Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Julián Álvarez.
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Liverpool
|20
|13
|6
|1
|+25
|45
|Aston Villa
|20
|13
|3
|4
|+16
|42
|Manchester City
|19
|12
|4
|3
|+24
|40
|Arsenal
|20
|12
|4
|4
|+17
|40
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20
|12
|3
|5
|+13
|39
|West Ham United
|20
|10
|4
|6
|+3
|34
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|20
|8
|7
|5
|+5
|31
|Chelsea
|21
|9
|4
|8
|+4
|31
|Manchester United
|20
|10
|1
|9
|-5
|31
|Newcastle United
|20
|9
|2
|9
|+10
|29
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20
|8
|4
|8
|-1
|28
|AFC Bournemouth
|19
|7
|4
|8
|-7
|25
|Fulham
|21
|7
|3
|11
|-8
|24
|Crystal Palace
|20
|5
|6
|9
|-7
|21
|Nottingham Forest
|20
|5
|5
|10
|-11
|20
|Brentford
|19
|5
|4
|10
|-5
|19
|Everton
|20
|8
|2
|10
|-4
|16
|Luton Town
|20
|4
|4
|12
|-14
|16
|Burnley
|21
|3
|3
|15
|-21
|12
|Sheffield United
|20
|2
|3
|15
|-34
|9
Premier League News
Chelsea don't need a striker in January window - Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino has played down suggestions he believes Chelsea need to sign a striker in January and distanced the club from speculation over a move for Brighton forward Evan Ferguson.
Chelsea grind out another win to take a step in right direction
Chelsea weren't at their best, but they did enough to pick up their fourth consecutive win in all competitions and suggest progress is on the way.