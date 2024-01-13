Match Timeline

Newcastle United
Manchester City
  • KO
  • 8
  • 21
  • 26

Match Commentary

30'
Offside, Newcastle United. Anthony Gordon is caught offside.
29'
Attempt missed. Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
29'
Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Julián Álvarez.
Match Stats
NEWMNC
POSSESSION
26.2%
73.826.2
73.8%
Shots on Goal
0
2
Shot Attempts
2
9
Yellow Cards
1
0
Corner Kicks
0
2
Saves
1
0