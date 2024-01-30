2023-24 English Premier League
5-5-11, 20 PTS
0
13-4-4, 43 PTS
1
- Gabriel Jesus (65')
Match Formations
- Turner1
- Toffolo15
- Murillo40
- Omobamidele32
- Montiel29
- Mangala5
- Danilo28
- Domínguez16
- Gibbs-White10
- Williams7
- Wood11
|Substitutes
18Felipe
Game Information
The City Ground
2:30 PM, January 30, 2024
Nottingham, England
Over/Under: 2.5
- Referees:
- Simon Hooper
Match Timeline
- KO
- 40
- HT
- 45
- 64
- 65
Match Commentary
65'
Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Arsenal 1. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.
64'
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Callum Hudson-Odoi replaces Nicolás Domínguez.
60'
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Liverpool
|21
|14
|6
|1
|+29
|48
|Manchester City
|20
|13
|4
|3
|+25
|43
|Arsenal
|21
|13
|4
|4
|+22
|43
|Aston Villa
|21
|13
|4
|4
|+16
|43
|Tottenham Hotspur
|21
|12
|4
|5
|+13
|40
|West Ham United
|21
|10
|5
|6
|+3
|35
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|21
|8
|8
|5
|+5
|32
|Manchester United
|21
|10
|2
|9
|-5
|32
|Chelsea
|21
|9
|4
|8
|+4
|31
|Newcastle United
|21
|9
|2
|10
|+9
|29
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|21
|8
|5
|8
|-1
|29
|AFC Bournemouth
|20
|7
|4
|9
|-11
|25
|Fulham
|21
|7
|3
|11
|-8
|24
|Brentford
|20
|6
|4
|10
|-4
|22
|Crystal Palace
|21
|5
|6
|10
|-12
|21
|Nottingham Forest
|21
|5
|5
|11
|-12
|20
|Everton
|21
|8
|3
|10
|-4
|17
|Luton Town
|20
|4
|4
|12
|-14
|16
|Burnley
|21
|3
|3
|15
|-21
|12
|Sheffield United
|21
|2
|4
|15
|-34
|10
