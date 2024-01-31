Match Timeline

Liverpool
Chelsea
  • KO
  • 11
  • 23
  • 33
  • 35
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45+2
  • HT
  • 45
  • 47

Match Commentary

50'
Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
Foul by Darwin Núñez (Liverpool).
49'
Offside, Liverpool. Curtis Jones is caught offside.
Match Stats
LIVCHE
POSSESSION
53.4%
46.653.4
46.6%
Shots on Goal
6
1
Shot Attempts
16
1
Yellow Cards
1
4
Corner Kicks
5
0
Saves
1
4