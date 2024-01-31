- Diogo Jota (23')
- Conor Bradley (39')
Match Formations
- Becker1
- Gomez2
- van Dijk4
- Konaté5
- Bradley84
- Jones17
- Mac Allister10
- Szoboszlai8
- Díaz7
- Núñez9
- Diogo Jota20
Game Information
Anfield
3:15 PM, January 31, 2024
Liverpool, England
Over/Under: 3.5
- Referees:
- Paul Tierney
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
50'
Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
Foul by Darwin Núñez (Liverpool).
49'
Offside, Liverpool. Curtis Jones is caught offside.
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Liverpool
|21
|14
|6
|1
|+29
|48
|Arsenal
|22
|14
|4
|4
|+23
|46
|Manchester City
|20
|13
|4
|3
|+25
|43
|Aston Villa
|22
|13
|4
|5
|+14
|43
|Tottenham Hotspur
|21
|12
|4
|5
|+13
|40
|West Ham United
|21
|10
|5
|6
|+3
|35
|Newcastle United
|22
|10
|2
|10
|+11
|32
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|22
|8
|8
|6
|+1
|32
|Manchester United
|21
|10
|2
|9
|-5
|32
|Chelsea
|21
|9
|4
|8
|+4
|31
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|21
|8
|5
|8
|-1
|29
|Fulham
|22
|7
|4
|11
|-8
|25
|AFC Bournemouth
|20
|7
|4
|9
|-11
|25
|Crystal Palace
|22
|6
|6
|10
|-11
|24
|Brentford
|20
|6
|4
|10
|-4
|22
|Nottingham Forest
|22
|5
|5
|12
|-13
|20
|Luton Town
|21
|5
|4
|12
|-10
|19
|Everton
|22
|8
|4
|10
|-4
|18
|Burnley
|21
|3
|3
|15
|-21
|12
|Sheffield United
|22
|2
|4
|16
|-35
|10
Premier League News
Why the secrecy around Man City's FFP case is so damaging
Manchester City will eventually sit with the Premier League to address the charges against them, but the needless secrecy around things such as the date for those hearings is creating a toxic void.
Guardiola delighted to have 'important' Haaland back for Man City
Pep Guardiola confirms that Manchester City will have Erling Haaland back available for selection against Burnley.