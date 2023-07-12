2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, Semifinals
FS1
Match Formations
- Turner1
- Jones15
- Long3
- Robinson12
- Reynolds5
- Mihailovic14
- Sands8
- Busio6
- Cowell11
- Vázquez19
- Ferreira9
Game Information
Snapdragon Stadium
7:30 PM, July 12, 2023Coverage: FS1
San Diego, California, USA
- Referees:
- Walter Lopez
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
57'
Foul by Bryan Reynolds (USA).
57'
Adalberto Carrasquilla (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
Attempt missed. Adalberto Carrasquilla (Panama) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left following a fast break.
Match Stats
|USA
|PAN
|5
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|3
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|1
USA
Possession
PAN
40%
60%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (1)
6 (2)
Gold Cup News
Why the USMNT should be worried about Gold Cup semifinal vs. Panama
Herculez Gomez shares what worries he thinks Panama will present towards USMNT ahead of their clash on Thursday.
Mexico on high alert to avoid Gold Cup upset vs. Jamaica
Mexico have had bumps on the way but remain on track to reclaim Gold Cup glory. Their next task is overcoming a strong Jamaica side.