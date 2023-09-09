2023 International Friendly
- Timothy Weah (4')
Match Formations
- Turner1
- Robinson5
- Ream13
- Richards4
- Dest2
- Musah6
- de la Torre14
- McKennie8
- Pulisic10
- Balogun20
- Weah21
Game Information
CityPark
5:30 PM, September 9, 2023Coverage: TNT
St. Louis, Missouri, USA
- Referees:
- Nelson Salgado
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
22'
Khojiakbar Alijonov (Uzbekistan) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box.
21'
Offside, Uzbekistan. Otabek Shukurov tries a through ball, but Eldor Shomurodov is caught offside.
19'
Weston McKennie (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
POSSESSION
68.8%
31.2%
Shots on Goal
2
0
Shot Attempts
4
1
Yellow Cards
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Saves
0
1
