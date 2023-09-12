2023 International Friendly
TNT
0
- Folarin Balogun (13')
Match Formations
- Horvath1
- Lund23
- Richards4
- Robinson12
- Dest2
- McKennie8
- Musah6
- Tillman17
- Pulisic10
- Balogun20
- Weah21
Game Information
Allianz Field
8:30 PM, September 12, 2023Coverage: TNT
Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA
- Referees:
- Ismail Elfath
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
21'
Foul by Malik Tillman (USA).
21'
Ahmed Al Khamisi (Oman) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
Malik Tillman (USA) wins a free kick on the right wing.
