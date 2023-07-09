2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, Quarterfinals
Match Formations
- Turner1
- Jones15
- Neal20
- Robinson12
- Reynolds5
- Mihailovic14
- Sands8
- Busio6
- Zendejas17
- Ferreira9
- Gressel22
Game Information
TQL Stadium
7:30 PM, July 9, 2023
Cincinnati, Ohio, USA
- Referees:
- Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
45'+3'
Corner, Canada. Conceded by Bryan Reynolds.
45'+2'
Offside, USA. Jesús Ferreira tries a through ball, but Julian Gressel is caught offside.
42'
Lucas Cavallini (Canada) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Match Stats
|USA
|CAN
|5
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|0
USA
Possession
CAN
67%
33%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (0)
1 (0)
