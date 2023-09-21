2023 Women's International Friendly
- Lynn Williams (32', 41')
- Trinity Rodman (34')
Match Formations
- Naeher1
- Dunn19
- Girma4
- Cook11
- Fox23
- Ertz8
- Horan10
- Sonnett14
- Williams6
- Morgan13
- Rodman25
Game Information
TQL Stadium
7:30 PM, September 21, 2023Coverage: TNT
Cincinnati, Ohio, USA
- Referees:
- Katia Itzel García
Match Timeline
- KO
- 32
- 34
- 36
- 38
- 41
- 45+3
- HT
- 45
- 62
Match Commentary
65'
Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
65'
Foul by Trinity Rodman (USA).
65'
Attempt saved. Ashley Sanchez (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emily Sonnett.
