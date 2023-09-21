Match Timeline

United States
South Africa
  • KO
  • 32
  • 34
  • 36
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45+3
  • HT
  • 45
  • 62

Match Commentary

65'
Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
65'
Foul by Trinity Rodman (USA).
65'
Attempt saved. Ashley Sanchez (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emily Sonnett.
Match Stats
USARSA
POSSESSION
60.9%
39.160.9
39.1%
Shots on Goal
6
1
Shot Attempts
15
5
Yellow Cards
0
2
Corner Kicks
8
1
Saves
1
3