USWNT's Julie Ertz talks about her decision to retire ahead of her farewell match vs. South Africa.

Julie Ertz wore the captain's armband as she led the United States onto the field ahead of an easy 3-0 friendly win over South Africa in her final match for the national team.

Before the game on Thursday night at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium, Ertz was honored by U.S. Soccer and presented with a commemorative jersey with the No. 123 on it, representing the number of caps the veteran midfielder earned in a U.S. jersey.

The Americans dominated the opening half-hour and finally broke through when Lynn Williams headed the ball over the line following a corner kick before Trinity Rodman smashed home another 60 seconds later on a lightning-fast counter by the U.S.

Julie Ertz waves to the crowd in Cincinnati as she leaves the field after her final appearance for the USWNT. Getty Images

Minutes later, Ertz's career was over as she handed the armband to Lindsay Horan, hugged her teammates and left the field in tears for substitute Andi Sullivan.

Williams was in the right place at the right time again for her second goal of the half for another easy close-range finish and the U.S. took a 3-0 lead into half-time.

The second half played out at a slower pace than the first and saw the U.S. debut of hometown player Mary Vignola, who came on for Crystal Dunn at the break. Angel City teenager Alyssa Thompson, who played with Ertz at the World Cup last summer, came on for Rodman in the 77th minute, but the U.S. did not add to the final scoreline.

The U.S., coached by interim manager Twila Kilgore, play South Africa again on Sunday and bid farewell to another retiring team legend in Megan Rapinoe.