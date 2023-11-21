Match Timeline

Brazil
Argentina
  • KO
  • 5
  • 14
  • 33
  • HT
  • 45

Match Commentary

54'
Foul by Enzo Fernández (Argentina).
54'
André (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'
Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
BRAARG
POSSESSION
43.1%
56.943.1
56.9%
Shots on Goal
1
0
Shot Attempts
4
3
Yellow Cards
3
0
Corner Kicks
4
1
Saves
0
0