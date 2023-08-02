2023 Leagues Cup, Round of 32
- Lionel Messi (7')
- César Araujo (17')
Match Formations
- Callender1
- Allen32
- Miller31
- Kryvtsov27
- Yedlin2
- Cremaschi30
- Busquets5
- Arroyo3
- Taylor16
- Martínez17
- Messi10
Game Information
DRV PNK Stadium
9:35 PM, August 2, 2023
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA
- Referees:
- Iván Arcides Barton Cisneros
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
44'
Josef Martínez (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'
Foul by Rafael Santos (Orlando City SC).
41'
Attempt missed. Robert Taylor (Inter Miami CF) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josef Martínez.
Match Stats
|MIA
|ORL
|4
|Fouls
|8
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|4
|2
|Saves
|2
MIA
Possession
ORL
72%
28%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (3)
5 (3)
