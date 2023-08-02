Match Timeline

Inter Miami CF
Orlando City SC
  • KO
  • 7
  • 17
  • 21

Match Commentary

44'
Josef Martínez (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'
Foul by Rafael Santos (Orlando City SC).
41'
Attempt missed. Robert Taylor (Inter Miami CF) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josef Martínez.

Match Stats

MIAORL
4Fouls8
1Yellow Cards0
0Red Cards0
0Offsides0
1Corner Kicks4
2Saves2
MIA

Possession

ORL
72%
28%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (3)
5 (3)