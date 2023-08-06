2023 Leagues Cup, Round of 16
- Facundo Quignón (37')
- Bernard Kamungo (45')
- Lionel Messi (6')
Match Formations
- Paes30
- Farfan4
- Burgess17
- Ibeagha25
- De Jesus Rocha2
- Velasco20
- Quignón5
- Lletget12
- Obrian8
- Ferreira10
- Kamungo77
Game Information
Toyota Stadium
9:30 PM, August 6, 2023
Frisco, Texas, USA
- Referees:
- César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos
Match Timeline
- KO
- 6
- 16
- 37
- 45
- HT
Match Commentary
45'+4'
First Half ends, FC Dallas 2, Inter Miami CF 1.
45'+2'
Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+2'
Foul by Facundo Quignon (FC Dallas).
Match Stats
|DAL
|MIA
|4
|Fouls
|2
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|3
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|1
DAL
Possession
MIA
43%
57%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (3)
6 (3)
