2023 Leagues Cup, Quarterfinals
- Josef Martínez (12' Pen)
- Robert Taylor (32')
Match Formations
- Callender1
- Alba18
- Miller31
- Kryvtsov27
- Yedlin2
- Cremaschi30
- Busquets5
- Arroyo3
- Taylor16
- Martínez17
- Messi10
Game Information
DRV PNK Stadium
8:30 PM, August 11, 2023
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA
- Referees:
- Ismail Elfath
Match Timeline
- KO
- 12
- 32
- HT
- 45
- 60
- 63
- 64
- 64
Match Commentary
67'
Adilson Malanda (Charlotte FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'
Leonardo Campana (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
Substitution, Charlotte FC. Kerwin Vargas replaces Ben Bender.
Match Stats
|MIA
|CLT
|4
|Fouls
|11
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|2
|Saves
|1
MIA
Possession
CLT
67%
33%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (3)
6 (2)
