Match Timeline

Inter Miami CF
Charlotte FC
  • KO
  • 12
  • 32
  • HT
  • 45
  • 60
  • 63
  • 64
  • 64

Match Commentary

67'
Adilson Malanda (Charlotte FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'
Leonardo Campana (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
Substitution, Charlotte FC. Kerwin Vargas replaces Ben Bender.

Match Stats

MIACLT
4Fouls11
1Yellow Cards1
0Red Cards0
0Offsides0
1Corner Kicks3
2Saves1
MIA

Possession

CLT
67%
33%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (3)
6 (2)